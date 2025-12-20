Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.74 and traded as high as $34.26. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 63,000 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.57 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Cindy L. Dabney sold 3,443 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $110,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,880. The trade was a 34.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynda Scearcy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,233 shares in the company, valued at $906,990. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,143 shares of company stock valued at $163,544 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter worth $960,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,057,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 47,474 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $282,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) is a bank holding company headquartered in Porterville, California. The company operates through its banking subsidiary, offering a full suite of financial services to individual and commercial clients. With a community-focused approach, Sierra Bancorp emphasizes relationship banking and local market expertise.

Its core business activities include deposit-taking and lending. On the deposit side, Sierra Bancorp provides checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts.

