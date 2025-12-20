iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Stock Price Up 0.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $51.46 and last traded at $51.45. 10,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 5,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.38.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.2759 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%.
iShares High Yield Active ETF Stock Down 0.4%
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Active ETF
About iShares High Yield Active ETF
The iShares High Yield Active ETF (BRHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to maximize total return by actively managing a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with maturities of ten years or less. BRHY was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares High Yield Active ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Banks Are Rallying Into Year-End, But Will It Continue?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Surging Stocks Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From the S&P 500
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- This ETF Caught a Major Tailwind After the Fed’s Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.