iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Stock Price Up 0.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) traded up 0.1% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $51.46 and last traded at $51.45. 10,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 5,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.2759 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Active ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Active ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares High Yield Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares High Yield Active ETF

The iShares High Yield Active ETF (BRHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to maximize total return by actively managing a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with maturities of ten years or less. BRHY was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

