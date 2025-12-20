Analyzing Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) & Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) and Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Medallion Financial has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palmer Square Capital BDC has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Medallion Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Medallion Financial and Palmer Square Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Medallion Financial currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.91%. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.68%. Given Medallion Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Palmer Square Capital BDC.

Dividends

Medallion Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Palmer Square Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Medallion Financial pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Palmer Square Capital BDC pays out 334.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 12.12% 9.28% 1.55% Palmer Square Capital BDC 10.85% 10.77% 4.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medallion Financial and Palmer Square Capital BDC”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $229.57 million 1.10 $35.88 million $1.71 6.33 Palmer Square Capital BDC $143.51 million 2.62 $47.67 million $0.43 27.82

Palmer Square Capital BDC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallion Financial. Medallion Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palmer Square Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Palmer Square Capital BDC on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various commercial industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

