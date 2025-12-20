Financial Comparison: Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) & Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Healthcare Services Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowman Consulting Group $474.28 million 1.23 $3.03 million $0.93 36.03 Healthcare Services Group $1.72 billion 0.80 $39.47 million $0.54 36.16

Analyst Recommendations

Healthcare Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bowman Consulting Group. Bowman Consulting Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bowman Consulting Group and Healthcare Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowman Consulting Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Healthcare Services Group 0 4 3 0 2.43

Bowman Consulting Group currently has a consensus price target of $41.13, indicating a potential upside of 22.72%. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus price target of $19.40, indicating a potential downside of 0.64%. Given Bowman Consulting Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bowman Consulting Group is more favorable than Healthcare Services Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Healthcare Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Bowman Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Healthcare Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bowman Consulting Group and Healthcare Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowman Consulting Group 3.33% 6.30% 3.03% Healthcare Services Group 2.20% 12.23% 7.52%

Risk and Volatility

Bowman Consulting Group has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Services Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bowman Consulting Group beats Healthcare Services Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals. The company also provides construction management services, including constructability review, value engineering, budgeting and cost estimating, interagency and utility coordination, onsite observation and report evaluation, public communication and outreach, and resident engineer services, as well as bid solicitation, documentation, and preparation services; and environmental consulting services consisting of wetlands and waters of the U.S. delineations, natural resources inventories, wildlife and vegetation surveys, threatened and endangered species surveys, endangered species conservation and management, wetland creation and enhancement design, NEPA documentation, section 404/401 permitting and compliance, NPDES permitting, and phase I environmental site assessment. In addition, it offers landscape architecture, land procurement and right-of-way acquisition, structural engineering, surveying and geospatial engineering, and transportation and water resources engineering services, as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of the customers' facilities, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at the customers' facilities. The Dietary segment provides food purchasing, meal preparation, and professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents; and on-site management and clinical consulting services to facilities. It serves long-term and post-acute care facilities, hospitals, and the healthcare industry through referrals and solicitation of target facilities. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

