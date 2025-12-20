Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TPLS) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TPLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.63. 18,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 44,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46.

Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0834 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th.

Institutional Trading of Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF

About Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPLS. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 131,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the period.

The Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (TPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in the broad US fixed-income market. Securities can be of any credit quality and maturity. TPLS was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by Thornburg.

