Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIS) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 5,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,846% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.
Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 1.2%
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04.
Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.
Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across health care, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences sectors. The fund employs short strategy and uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
