Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIS) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 5,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,846% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 1.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04.

Get Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares by 541.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 73,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across health care, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences sectors. The fund employs short strategy and uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily LLY Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.