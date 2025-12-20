Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF (NASDAQ:THMZ) Trading 0.9% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF (NASDAQ:THMZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.23. 6,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 869% from the average session volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%.

Get Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF alerts:

Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $41.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,389,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF (THMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in global companies of any market capitalization. The funds selection process aims to identify global megatrends and themes that are likely to shape the future. THMZ was launched on Apr 4, 2025 and is issued by Lazard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.