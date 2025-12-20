Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF (NASDAQ:THMZ) Trading 0.9% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF (NASDAQ:THMZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.23. 6,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 869% from the average session volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%.
The stock has a market cap of $41.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26.
The Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF (THMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in global companies of any market capitalization. The funds selection process aims to identify global megatrends and themes that are likely to shape the future. THMZ was launched on Apr 4, 2025 and is issued by Lazard.
