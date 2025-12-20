DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Stock Price Up 31.1% – Here’s Why

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 31.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 307,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 81,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

DeepMarkit Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.30 million, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of -0.64.

About DeepMarkit

(Get Free Report)

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp. and changed its name to DeepMarkit Corp. in October 2015. DeepMarkit Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.