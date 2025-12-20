GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SMCL) Trading Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SMCL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 1,501,873 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,344,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.

GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF (SMCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (ticker: SMCI) stock. SMCL was launched on Dec 12, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.