AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) versus Cannasys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cannasys (OTCMKTS:MJTK – Get Free Report) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cannasys and AvePoint”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannasys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AvePoint $393.99 million 7.63 -$29.09 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Cannasys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvePoint.

This table compares Cannasys and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannasys N/A N/A N/A AvePoint 0.55% 0.66% 0.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cannasys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of AvePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cannasys and AvePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannasys 0 0 0 0 0.00 AvePoint 0 5 8 2 2.80

AvePoint has a consensus price target of $19.03, indicating a potential upside of 36.51%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Cannasys.

Summary

AvePoint beats Cannasys on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cannasys

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

