Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) versus Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) Financial Comparison

Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF – Get Free Report) and Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and Glencore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cerro Grande Mining alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A N/A Glencore N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cerro Grande Mining and Glencore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Glencore 0 3 3 1 2.71

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Glencore has a consensus price target of $9.30, indicating a potential downside of 10.06%. Given Glencore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Glencore is more favorable than Cerro Grande Mining.

0.1% of Glencore shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and Glencore”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -$390,000.00 N/A N/A Glencore $230.94 billion 0.26 -$1.63 billion N/A N/A

Cerro Grande Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glencore.

Volatility & Risk

Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of 3.3, indicating that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glencore has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glencore beats Cerro Grande Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerro Grande Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and industrial mineral deposits. It holds interests in Tordillo project, which covers an area of 6,632 hectares located to the southwest of Pimenton; Pimenton mine; and limestone deposits, including Catedral and Cal Norte. The company was formerly known as South American Gold and Copper Company Limited and changed its name to Cerro Grande Mining Corporation in March 2011. Cerro Grande Mining Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Glencore

(Get Free Report)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution. It also operates marketing and distribution of physical commodities sourced from third party producers and company’s production to industrial consumers, including the battery, electronic, construction, automotive, steel, energy, and oil industries. In addition, the company provides financing, logistics, and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore plc was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerro Grande Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerro Grande Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.