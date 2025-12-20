KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. stock on November 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,521,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,242,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,698,608,000 after purchasing an additional 585,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,847,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,640,275,000 after buying an additional 765,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $1,530,419,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,221,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,652,000 after acquiring an additional 457,998 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,642,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,229,000 after acquiring an additional 65,695 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.