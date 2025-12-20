Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Jack Henry & Associates stock on November 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.50. 2,202,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,810. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 19.86%.The firm had revenue of $636.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.380-6.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total value of $3,498,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 128,133 shares in the company, valued at $22,413,024.36. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $36,508.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,378.60. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.7% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.44.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

