Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Molina Healthcare stock on November 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.74. 2,955,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $133.40 and a 1-year high of $359.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $292,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2,713.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $51,058.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,563.04. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.33.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

