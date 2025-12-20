Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX) Shares Up 4.5% – Time to Buy?

Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.16. 45,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,009,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Foxx Development in a report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Foxx Development Trading Down 8.7%

The stock has a market cap of $31.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Foxx Development (NASDAQ:FOXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foxx Development

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foxx Development stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Foxx Development Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXX – Free Report) by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Foxx Development worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foxx Development Company Profile



Foxx Development, Inc (NASDAQ: FOXX) operates as a contract manufacturer specializing in the design, assembly and distribution of medical devices and components. The company’s core business centers on phlebotomy and blood collection products, serving clinical laboratories, hospitals and diagnostic testing facilities. Its product portfolio includes evacuated blood collection tubes, safety-engineered winged blood collection sets, syringes and ancillary devices used in specimen collection and handling.

Founded in North Carolina, Foxx Development maintains a manufacturing and distribution campus in Apex, where it integrates engineering, quality control and regulatory compliance under one roof.

See Also

