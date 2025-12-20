Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 9,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSJW was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.
