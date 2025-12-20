Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 9,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $424,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 47,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSJW was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

