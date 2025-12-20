Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH) Stock Price Down 14.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TDTH – Get Free Report) traded down 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.3493. 655,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 130,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4101.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDTH shares. Wall Street Zen cut Trident Digital Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trident Digital Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Trident Digital Tech Trading Up 11.3%

About Trident Digital Tech

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of business consulting services and information technology customization solutions. Its products include Tridentity, TriVerse, TriEvents, and TriFood. The company was founded by Soon Huat Lim in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

