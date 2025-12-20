Drugs Made in America Acquisition (NASDAQ:DMAAU) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Drugs Made in America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAAU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. 53 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 31,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.
Drugs Made in America Acquisition Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48.
About Drugs Made in America Acquisition
Drugs Made in America Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware and traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker DMAAU. It was organized to raise capital through its initial public offering and to identify and complete a business combination with one or more U.S.-based pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
The company’s investment mandate is focused on target businesses engaged in the development, manufacture or commercialization of finished dosage pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and related medical products for the American market.
