SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH) Shares Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

SAIHEAT Limited (NASDAQ:SAIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.9160. 18,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 12,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

SAIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SAIHEAT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SAIHEAT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

SAIHEAT Limited engages in the development of liquid-cooling data centers. It develops technologies for the advanced computing center ecosystem, a center that provides high-performance servers, liquid cooling, and systems for capturing and recycling computing heat. The company was formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation and changed its name to SAIHEAT Limited in August 2024. SAIHEAT Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

