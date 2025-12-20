Tungray Technologies (NASDAQ:TRSG) Shares Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 4,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tungray Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Tungray Technologies has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TRSG
Tungray Technologies Stock Up 6.3%
About Tungray Technologies
Tungray Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tooling and customized industrial manufacturing solutions in China and Singapore. It offers customized industrial test and tooling solutions; welding equipment manufacturing; and direct drive and linear direct current motors. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures non- standard equipment, such as automated assembly equipment, precision testing equipment, tooling fixtures, etc., as well as induction brazing and hardening equipment, and tooling fixtures; researches, develops, and sells intelligent robots and storage equipment; and installs industrial machinery and equipment, and mechanical engineering works.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tungray Technologies
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- These 3 Banks Are Rallying Into Year-End, But Will It Continue?
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 3 Surging Stocks Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From the S&P 500
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- This ETF Caught a Major Tailwind After the Fed’s Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for Tungray Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungray Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.