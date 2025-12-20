Tungray Technologies (NASDAQ:TRSG) Shares Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 4,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tungray Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Tungray Technologies has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Tungray Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRSG

Tungray Technologies Stock Up 6.3%

About Tungray Technologies

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.26.

(Get Free Report)

Tungray Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tooling and customized industrial manufacturing solutions in China and Singapore. It offers customized industrial test and tooling solutions; welding equipment manufacturing; and direct drive and linear direct current motors. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures non- standard equipment, such as automated assembly equipment, precision testing equipment, tooling fixtures, etc., as well as induction brazing and hardening equipment, and tooling fixtures; researches, develops, and sells intelligent robots and storage equipment; and installs industrial machinery and equipment, and mechanical engineering works.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tungray Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungray Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.