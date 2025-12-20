Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ) Trading 0.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.68 and last traded at $36.19. 1,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.97.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $200.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,343.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Optimize Strategy Index ETF (OPTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Optimize Strategy index. The fund aims to track an index of broad market US equities, choosing large- and small-cap firms perceived to have strong quality and momentum characteristics. Weighting is tiered, using a modified market-cap method OPTZ was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Optimize.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Optimize Strategy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimize Strategy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.