Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) Trading Down 7.6% – What’s Next?

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.6030 and last traded at $0.6030. 5,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 22,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6526.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Semilux International in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules. It offers laser lights modules and related optical components use in commercial projectors, car lights, and optical sensors; laser lights module consists of laser diodes and fluorescent chips; color filters use in optical/laser modules; color filter wheels; fluorescent chip and wheel; and wafer level optics. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan.

