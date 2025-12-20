Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.36. Approximately 7,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 17,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 0.51% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.