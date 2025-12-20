IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $23.22. Approximately 8,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 12,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.0984 dividend. This is a positive change from IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF ( NASDAQ:DYFI Free Report ) by 1,351.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.74% of IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality. DYFI was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by IDX.

