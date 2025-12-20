ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:BETE) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:BETE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.19 and last traded at $47.19. 6,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 3,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.92.
ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.03.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $295,000.
About ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight ETF
The ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (BETE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of front-month CME Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts. It does not invest directly in bitcoin or ether. BETE was launched on Oct 2, 2023 and is issued by ProShares.
Further Reading
