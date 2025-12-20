Critical Mineral Resources (LON:CMRS) Stock Price Down 10% – What’s Next?

Critical Mineral Resources PLC (LON:CMRS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 and last traded at GBX 2.70. Approximately 359,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,077,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.

Critical Mineral Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Critical Mineral Resources (LON:CMRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Critical Mineral Resources Company Profile

Critical Mineral Resources is a Moroccan focused company developing a sediment-hosted copper and silver project in the Anti Atlas.

