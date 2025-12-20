iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDB) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDB – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.47 and last traded at $33.40. Approximately 21,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $40.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39.

Institutional Trading of iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.83% of iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2030 ETF (ITDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches. The fund is intended for investors who anticipate retiring around 2030 ITDB was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

