Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE) Trading Up 0% – Here’s Why

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.30. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.2950.
Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Stock Up 0.0%
The stock has a market cap of $566,000.00, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30.
Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Company Profile
The Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (OAIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed long-only portfolio that holds 10 to 40 equity securities of US-listed companies. Stocks are selected using AI to monitor option activity and assess market sentiment OAIE was launched on Jun 16, 2022 and is managed by Optimize.
