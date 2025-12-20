BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT) Stock Price Up 2.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:BCT – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.56 and last traded at C$12.51. Approximately 411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.20.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$23.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.00.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company that is developing an entirely new class of targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Bria-IMT(TM), BriaCell’s lead candidate, was awarded Fast Track status by FDA and is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer (MBC). MBC is breast cancer that has spread to other tissues. Bria-IMT(TM) is a targeted cell-based immunotherapy. Additionally, BriaCell is developing, Bria-OTS(TM), a platform of personalized off-the-shelf cell-based immunotherapies, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical study initially targeting breast cancer, with extension to prostate cancer, and other cancers.

