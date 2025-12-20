Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Trading Down 2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.84. 105,809 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 69,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Fortitude Gold Stock Down 1.1%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.

Fortitude Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a oct 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $0.01 dividend.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation is a U.S.-based gold producer and exploration company traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol FTCO. The company’s principal asset is the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach gold operation located on the prolific Carlin Trend in Elko County, Nevada. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fortitude Gold Mining Company, it focuses on the extraction, processing and sale of gold dore bars to regional refineries.

The Pan Mine employs conventional open-pit mining techniques followed by carbon-in-leach processing to recover gold from low-grade ore.

