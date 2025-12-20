Tectonic Financial (NASDAQ:TECTP) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Still a Buy?

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Tectonic Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.

Get Tectonic Financial alerts:

Tectonic Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.2923 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. This is an increase from Tectonic Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Tectonic Financial

Tectonic Financial (NASDAQ: TECTP) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to identify, acquire and combine with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector. Incorporated in Delaware, the company completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq exchange, where it raised capital to pursue merger opportunities with innovative fintech enterprises. As a blank?check vehicle, Tectonic Financial has no commercial operations of its own but instead works through its management team and board advisors to source target companies that exhibit strong growth potential, scalable business models and strategic alignment with evolving digital finance trends.

The company’s main activities involve conducting rigorous due diligence on prospective targets, structuring transactions and managing the business combination process under the rules governing SPACs in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.