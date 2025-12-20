Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) Head to Head Comparison

California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB – Get Free Report) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Private Bancorp of America”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California International Bank, N.A. $5.09 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America $161.24 million 2.04 $35.82 million $7.04 8.16

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Private Bancorp of America has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

13.5% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for California International Bank, N.A. and Private Bancorp of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 0.00 Private Bancorp of America 0 1 1 1 3.00

Private Bancorp of America has a consensus price target of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.81%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Risk & Volatility

California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.39, meaning that its stock price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America 24.04% 17.10% 1.66%

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats California International Bank, N.A. on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California International Bank, N.A.

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. In addition, the company offers term credit facilities and loans, equipment and business expansion loans, working capital lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction financing, letters of credit, business start-up loans, loans for business acquisition and partner buyouts, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, equipment, furniture and fixture, and other loans; and CDARS And ICS products. Further, it provides wealth management and legal services. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

