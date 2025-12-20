Head to Head Contrast: Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) versus DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. 58.4% of Corsair Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of DouYu International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Corsair Gaming and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corsair Gaming 1 3 4 0 2.38 DouYu International 1 3 0 0 1.75

Earnings and Valuation

Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $9.29, indicating a potential upside of 51.23%. DouYu International has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.99%. Given Corsair Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corsair Gaming is more favorable than DouYu International.

This table compares Corsair Gaming and DouYu International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corsair Gaming $1.32 billion 0.50 -$99.18 million ($0.34) -18.06 DouYu International $585.10 million 0.36 -$42.03 million ($0.88) -8.03

DouYu International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corsair Gaming. Corsair Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Corsair Gaming and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corsair Gaming -2.46% 3.37% 1.66% DouYu International -4.74% -1.57% -1.07%

Volatility & Risk

Corsair Gaming has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corsair Gaming beats DouYu International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products. The company also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs and laptops, gaming monitors, and others; and PC gaming software comprising iCUE for gamers and Elgato streaming suite for content creators, as well as digital services. It sells its products through e-retail, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels and distributors. Corsair Gaming, Inc. was formerly known as Corsair Components (Cayman) Ltd and changed its name to Corsair Gaming, Inc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, as well as organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and graphics that include game guides, tutorials, news, and other types of content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

