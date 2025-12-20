TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s Why

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.57 and last traded at $38.5457. Approximately 463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.2975.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FEBZ was launched on Jan 31, 2021 and is managed by TrueShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.