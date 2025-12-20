Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Trading Up 9.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Free Report) traded up 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.9325 and last traded at $0.9325. 13,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 21,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8492.

Krung Thai Bank Public Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

About Krung Thai Bank Public

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS: KGTFF) is a state?owned commercial bank headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand. Established under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance, the bank plays a pivotal role in supporting the Thai government’s economic policies and public sector funding initiatives. As one of the country’s largest retail and corporate lenders, Krung Thai Bank serves a diverse client base that includes individual consumers, small and medium?sized enterprises, large corporations and government agencies.

The bank offers a full suite of financial products and services spanning retail banking, corporate banking, trade finance, treasury and capital markets.

Featured Stories

