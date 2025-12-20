Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Up 43.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) traded up 43.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 7,214,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,130% from the average session volume of 586,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Key Skyharbour Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyharbour Resources this week:

Unusually large trading volume — 7.21M shares vs. a ~586k average — suggests fresh investor interest or a news-driven catalyst, which can amplify price momentum and liquidity.

Technical context: 12?month range C$0.28–C$0.50 and both the 50? and 200?day simple moving averages at C$0.35 indicate the stock was trading near its recent longer?term average before today's move.

Market capitalization (~C$95M) positions Skyharbour as a small-cap junior exploration company — this typically means higher volatility and sensitivity to drill results, JV news, financing, or commodity moves.

High price?to?earnings ratio (93.0) reflects very low current earnings relative to price or a small earnings base; that can make the stock vulnerable to sharp downside if operational news disappoints.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.12 price objective on Skyharbour Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Skyharbour Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.12.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Up 43.1%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.07 million, a PE ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 100% interest in the South Falcon Point project; and the Moore Lake Uranium project comprising 12 claims totaling area of 35,705 located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

