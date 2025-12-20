Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) shares fell 14.3% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 146,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 58,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.30.
Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
