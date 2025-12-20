Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Trading 1.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.6925 and last traded at $5.66. 283,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 441,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Obsidian Energy Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $452.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is a Calgary-based independent oil and gas company specializing in the exploration, development and production of light oil and natural gas. The company focuses on generating stable cash flow through low-cost operations and disciplined capital investment. Its upstream activities are centered on exploiting long-life assets with upside potential in established plays.

The company’s core operations are located within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, primarily in Alberta’s Montney and Cardium formations.

