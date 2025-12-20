Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Trading Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $320.62 and last traded at $320.62. 265 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $316.6240.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.13.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG is the publicly traded company responsible for the operation and development of Zurich Airport, Switzerland’s busiest aviation hub. While airport operations in the region date back to 1948, the company in its current corporate form was established in 2000 as a public–private partnership. It oversees infrastructure management, including runways, terminals and airside services, ensuring compliance with international safety and regulatory standards.

The company’s core business activities cover a broad spectrum of airport-related services.

