Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Trading Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Heritage Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered community bank headquartered in New Orleans. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to retail customers, small businesses, and municipal clients. Its core mission is to support economic growth in the Greater New Orleans region by providing personalized financial solutions tailored to local needs.

Heritage Bank’s product lineup includes a variety of deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit, along with online and mobile banking platforms.

