Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) was down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 1,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19.

TGS ASA is a global provider of geoscience data and intelligence, serving the oil and gas industry with a focus on multi-client subsurface information. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, the company specializes in the acquisition, processing and interpretation of marine and onshore seismic data. Since its founding in 1981, TGS has built one of the industry’s largest multi-client libraries, covering key hydrocarbon basins around the world.

The company’s core services include 2D and 3D seismic surveys, electromagnetic (EM) studies, gravity and magnetic data, well logs and related geological and geophysical products.

