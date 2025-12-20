Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Shares Up 1.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.60 and last traded at GBX 16.39. 1,382,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 388,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.16.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £156.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.53.
About Bank of Ireland Group
Bank of Ireland Group is one of the largest financial services groups in Ireland, with total assets of €156 billion at 31 December 2023. We provide a broad range of banking and other financial services. We are organised into four trading segments (Retail Ireland; Wealth & Insurance; Retail UK; and Corporate & Commercial) and one support division (Group Centre) to effectively serve our customers.
