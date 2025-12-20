Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Shares Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.1050.

Kemira Oyj Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj is a Finland?based specialty chemicals company focused on providing sustainable chemical solutions for water?intensive industries. Headquartered in Helsinki, Kemira develops and manufactures a broad range of products aimed at improving process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance for its customers. The company’s expertise spans water treatment, pulp and paper, oil and gas, mining and other industrial segments where water management and process chemistry play a critical role.

The company’s core business is organized around three main divisions: Pulp & Paper, Oil & Mining, and Water Treatment.

