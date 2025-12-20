Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Shares Down 29.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC – Get Free Report) dropped 29.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.2611 and last traded at $0.2611. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3684.

Cell MedX Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.

Cell MedX Company Profile

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions in the United States. The company develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general wellness and pain management treatment, which are controlled by the eBalance Console that acts as the central controller for three pre-programmed microcurrent algorithms, including wellness, pain management, and dual.

