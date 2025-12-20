Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading Down 27.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) traded down 27.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 753,450 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 534% from the average session volume of 118,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Trifecta Gold Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$10.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.26.
About Trifecta Gold
Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
