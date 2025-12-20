Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Stock Price Down 19% – Should You Sell?

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 19% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.2720 and last traded at $1.2720. Approximately 1,113 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Essentra Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Essentra

Essentra PLC, trading on OTC MKTS under the symbol FLRAF, is a global provider of essential components and packaging solutions. The company operates through three principal divisions: Essential Components, Packaging Solutions and Health & Protection. Essentra’s Essential Components division designs and manufactures plastic and fibre-based components such as complex injection-moulded parts, extruded shapes and technical adhesives, serving industries ranging from automotive and electronics to appliances.

The Packaging Solutions division offers a broad portfolio of specialty packaging products, including custom rigid and flexible solutions, labels, tapes and closures tailored for healthcare, industrial and commercial customers.

