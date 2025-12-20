ITT (NYSE:ITT) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ITT stock on November 6th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.42. 1,470,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,695. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.64 and a 12 month high of $197.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $999.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.69 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITT. UBS Group boosted their target price on ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ITT from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.13.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $43,573.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,750.96. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $1,018,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,020.90. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

Featured Articles

