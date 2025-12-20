Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in International Business Machines stock on November 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2%

IBM traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $300.94. 10,367,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,162. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $214.50 and a twelve month high of $324.90. The company has a market cap of $281.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $398,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

