Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Humana stock on November 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $259.70. 1,860,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,986. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.22. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.87 and a fifty-two week high of $315.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.99 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 1.02%.Humana's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Humana from $280.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 100.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Humana by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Humana by 18.2% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

