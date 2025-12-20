SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Unloaded Rep. Cleo Fields

Representative Cleo Fields (D-Louisiana) recently sold shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN). In a filing disclosed on December 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in SoundHound AI stock on December 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – E*TRADE #2” account.

Representative Cleo Fields also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 12/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 12/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) on 12/9/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 12/9/2025.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,109,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,152,876. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 211.16%.The company had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. SoundHound AI’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 42,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $673,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 685,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,968,608. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 70,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 606,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,500. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,056. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Thursday, September 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded SoundHound AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOUN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 83.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative FIELDS

Cleo Fields (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Fields (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Cleo Fields graduated from McKinley High School in 1980. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Southern University in 1984 and a J.D. from the Southern University Law Center in 1987. His career experience includes working as a state legislator and U.S. congressman. When Fields was elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1986, he was the youngest person ever elected to the State Senate in Louisiana’s history. In 1995, Fields ran for governor of Louisiana, becoming the first African American since reconstruction to make the runoff.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc is a voice AI and conversational intelligence company specializing in speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound identification technologies. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company initially gained recognition with its music discovery app before pivoting to enterprise-grade voice AI solutions. Over the years, SoundHound AI has built a comprehensive platform that enables developers and businesses to embed conversational intelligence into a wide range of products and services.

The company’s core offering is the Houndify voice AI platform, which provides customizable speech-to-meaning technology, domain-specific natural language understanding and text-to-speech capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.